Stephen Bloom
1941 - 2020
Stephen Bloom
July 21, 2020 - August 11, 2020
Cold Spring, New York
It is with great sadness that the family of Stephen Bloom announce his passing after a long illness at the age of 79. Born in Brooklyn on July 21, 1941, he is predescesed by his parents, Syliva and Morris Bloom.
Stephen will be lovingly remembered by his partner and best friend of 30 years Fran Campball of Cold Spring, his children, Nancy Gross (Stephan), Aaron Bloom (Lori), and Jennifer Bloom; his grandchildren, Hannah, Gabriel, Elias and Sophie Gross, and Daniel and Andrew Clark; his sister Natalie Nocumson (Stephen) and numerous other family members and friends.
Stephen was a United States Army Veteran. He was a very involved member of Temple Beth Jacob. His business, Imprint Speciatlies, helped him create many friends in the area who shared stories of how he showed up to visit with bagels and coffee (and a personalized pen). He was an avid fan of the Yankees.
A private family service was held. His children plan to celebrate his life when the world returns to normal.



Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
