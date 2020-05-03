Stephen Charles Pirtz
March 1, 1947 - April 28, 2020
Middletown, NY
Stephen Charles Pirtz, 73, entered the world on March 1, 1947 as a fighter. He weighed slightly over 3 lbs. when premature babies' survival was rare. He left this world fighting against a monsterous virus, COVID-19. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Charles and Sylvia (Hude) Pirtz. He was however quick to let you know that he may have been born in Brooklyn, but he was raised in Queens, and there was a BIG difference. He proudly served in the United States Navy as a night baker. Those who knew him, never knew him to use an oven. He was an avid Mets and Hudson Valley Renegades fan. His Renegades tickets will be donated, in his name, this year to the first responders who are trying so hard to keep people safe.
He married Diedre Juliano April 24, 1987. Together they had two children and spent many summers camping and traveling across the USA. Steve worked at Reynolds Metals/Ball Container Company for 40 years and was proud to be one of the "oldtimers." He is survived by his wife, Diedre, at home; his daughter Stephanie (Samuel Ovalle) of San Antonio TX; his son Charles (Shirley) of Mesquite TX; his sister Carol Mickaylo (Joel) of Franklin, TN and their two daughters Joelle (Willie) Polisky and Jennifer (Lou) Passanante; his mother-in-law Dorothy Juliano and father-in-law Albert Juliano of Pharr, TX, his brother-in-law Wayne Juliano (Jane) and their four children Sarah (David) Hughley, Katy Juliano, John Juliano and Matthew Juliano. He is also survived by his grandson Ford Ovalle, who was the apple of his eye; several cousins, grand nieces/nephews and great grand nieces/nephews, and his neighbor Lou Morales with whom he held many hours long conversations with a cold one over the fence.
He was predeceased by his parents, who we are certain took his hand and brought him away from the ventilator to the pain free world he entered. His best friend, Gordon Nickerson with whom he is exchanging 1950s trivia and listening to the great doo wop bands, and with his beloved dog Peace, who probably got under his feet with excitement, barking at him wondering why it took him so long (because we weren't ready to let him go.) Many a heartfelt thank you go to the staff of ORMC who fought valiantly to save him in his battle and allowed him to pass with peace and dignity. A shout out goes to USPS. Those who listened to his stories will understand.
Because of Covid, we are unable to have the services he so rightly deserves, at this time, but will when able. At the convenience of the family his cremains will rest at Ft. Sam Houston National Veterans Cemetery in San Antonio, TX. Arrangements were entrusted to Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave. Middletown, NY. Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com
