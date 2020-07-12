Stephen Della Vedova
January 29, 1947 - July 10, 2020
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
Stephen Della Vedova of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY entered into eternal rest on July 10, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center, Wallkill, NY. He was 73 years old.
The son of the late Mario Della Vedova and Aida (Robustelli) Della Vedova, Stephen was born on January 29, 1947 in Jersey City, NJ.
Stephen earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia (UGA). He was a retired Senior Inspector for the New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets in Albany, NY.
Stephen honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1969 – 1972 during the Vietnam Era.
Stephen volunteered at Habitat for Humanity in Newburgh for many years, working on building sites, and later using his woodworking skills in the wood shop making beautiful wooden bowls. He was proud of his beautiful thick wavy white hair and grew it long enough to cut and donate to those who suffered loss of hair from chemo – such a generous gift.
Stephen was a Member and Past President of the Cornwall Lions Club. Stephen was a loyal member of the luncheon group for the Class of 1965. An outcome of the luncheons was a walking group of local alumni that walked several times a week which Stephen and Joyce joined. He was always part of the conversations in his own quiet way. A classmate took pictures of the gathering to share with others. Stephen, being on the shy side, would grin and bear the naggings to smile for the camera. Eventually the photographer began taking selfies with Stephen. The quiet Stephen played along with his engaging and shy smile. As time passed, Stephen began to have walking and communicating challenges. The selfies continued and became a part of the luncheon rituals. We believed he enjoyed the attention and the laughs. His classmates were a strong supportive team throughout his illness. "He lived quietly. He passed quietly. Now he walks tall and strong".
In addition to his parents, Stephen was predeceased by his wife: Joyce (Platt) Della Vedova. Stephen is survived by his nephew: Anthony Della Vedova of Atlanta, GA; as well as numerous friends, too numerous to mention.
Due to the public health concerns of the Corona Virus (Covid-19), a Graveside Service will be held on at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 16th at St. Thomas Cemetery, Cornwall, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com