Stephen Edward Mullin

December 28, 1955 - September 29, 2020

Alpharetta, GA

Stephen Mullin, age 64 of Alpharetta, Georgia, died Tuesday, September 29th after a short illness. He was born December 28, 1955 in Goshen, New York, the third of seven children of the late William F. Mullin and Marjorie Daly Mullin. He was also predeceased in death by his brothers, William J. Mullin and Gregory K. Mullin.

Steve was an adventurous, generous, rational, fun-loving man who greatly loved his family, especially his wife, Anna and son, Nicholas. In his late teens, he joined the U.S. Army where he learned to run and maintain large computer systems, after which he spent his career maintaining such systems for several companies in Los Angeles, Colorado Springs, and the Atlanta area. Steve enjoyed skiing with his son, motorcycle rides with friends, target shooting with siblings, beach vacations with his wife, and was game for any adventure. He was a generous soul both with his time and his earnings. Steve held strong convictions about social and political justice, and was a man of science who found joy in self-education on the universe and its wonders.

Steve leaves an aching hole in our lives, but as he would say, energy cannot be created or destroyed, so his life force now joins the mysterious dark energy of the universe.

Steve is survived by his wife, Anna; his son, Nick; his brothers, Damian and Edward; his sisters, Susan and Mary; his sisters-in-law, Diane and Nancy; brother-in-law, Shawn; step-son, Anton; and mother-in-law, Natalia. He is also survived by his nephews, Christopher, Matthew, Gregory, Brandon, Alec, Drew, and Logan, and his nieces, Cathleen, Rachael, and Nicole and their families.

A memorial service will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Leaf Cremation in Acworth, Georgia.

You are gone Steve, but thank you for all the sweet memories you left with us.



