Stephen Frederick Bradley
September 10, 1946 - March 19, 2020
Napanoch, NY
Stephen Frederick Bradley passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 73 years old. Stephen was born on September 10, 1946 in Ellenville, NY; he was the son of the late John Wallace and Margaret (Geiselhart) Bradley.
Stephen graduated Ellenville High School, class of 1964. He furthered his education at Mohawk Valley Community College and graduated with an Associate in Arts Degree. Following graduation Mr. Bradley was drafted into the United States Army and served his country from 1966-1968. After being honorably discharged, Stephen married the love of his life, Amber Hovencamp Bradley on June 13, 1970 in Jacksonville, NY.
Mr. Bradley had worked as a Resident Counselor for New Horizon Resources for over 34 years and retired in 2018. Stephen served as the Town of Wawarsing Town Councilman from 2009 until present.
Mr. Bradley was very involved within the community. He was a member of the Hunt Memorial Preservation Committee, the Town of Wawarsing Fourth of July Committee, the Town of Wawarsing Democratic Committee, the Wawarsing Sportsmen's Club and St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Stephen was the Treasurer for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Catskill Chapter, he was a Master Instructor for New York State Bow Hunter Education and was a County Coordinator for 40 years. Stephen was an avid sportsman. He loved to fish and hunt, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Amber of Napanoch, Stephen is survived by his children, Stephen H. Bradley and his wife of Napanoch, Kim Bradley and her fiancé of Ellenville and Amanda Bradley-Mandelbloom and her husband of Stoneridge; siblings, Diana Wilhelm and her husband, John R. Bradley and his wife and Norman Bradley and his partner,, all of Napanoch; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Steve's name to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 35 Church St., Napanoch, NY 12458.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, Ellenville; to offer a personal condolence to Stephen's family please visit www.loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020