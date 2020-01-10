|
Stephen Gerard Farenga
April 11, 1964 - January 8, 2020
Tarrytown, NY
Stephen Gerard Farenga, born in the Bronx on April 11, 1964, was the youngest son of Pat and Kay Farenga, and brother to Philip, who passed away in June 2019, and Patrick. When he was one year old the family moved to Greenburgh. He was educated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel elementary school in Elmsford, and Fordham Preparatory School in the Bronx. He attended Georgetown University until he was severely injured in a mugging near the campus. Rather than return after his convalescence, he tried a variety of jobs but his favorite, and longest lasting, was a volunteer position as DJ and music director for the noncommercial radio station WDFH-FM in Dobb's Ferry. He was married for several years beginning in 1991, and during that time he worked as store manager for Egghead Software in Greenburgh. After his divorce, he found a job in printing and by 1998 he was working for Quad Graphics in Manhattan. He stayed with Quad for 17 years, serving as the printing sponsor for several clients including Harper's, Details, and W magazines.
Steve met the love of his life, Alisa Golden, at Quad in 1999. In 2015, they eloped to New Mexico and got married.
Steve enjoyed his enduring interests in history, politics, cartooning, and rock music. He was a devoted animal lover all his life and volunteered at the Elmsford Humane Society. Under the pen name SteveStrummer he was an avid contributing editor to Wikipedia for more than ten years, with a focus on French and British history. Steve lived in his favorite place, Tarrytown, since 2000. He was diagnosed with ALS in April 2015 and was an inspiration to all who met him as he bravely adapted to his declining health over the years.
Though ALS took away Steve's physical abilities, including speech, his brain was not affected, and he mastered the difficult technique of using his eyes to control a computer so he could write and edit articles, emails, texts, and hold conversations. His eloquence and thoughtfulness were profound despite having no voice. Steve's joy and playfulness never left him and he enjoyed making and hearing jokes and pranks, sharing music and videos, and being in the company of his friends and family. Steve passed away from complications arising from ALS. He is survived by his wife, Alisa, his parents Pat and Kay Farenga, and his brother Patrick. He was predeceased by his brother Philip.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Coffey Funeral Home, 91 North Broadway, Tarrytown, NY. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday at Transfiguration Church in Tarrytown followed by interment in Ferncliff Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.coffeyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020