Stephen J. "Pug" Douglas
June 23, 1957 - April 15, 2020
Highland Mills, NY
Stephen J. "Pug" Douglas passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home in Highland Mills, NY. He was 62 years old. Son of the late Robert and Florence Fay Douglas, Stephen was born June 23, 1957 in Cornwall, NY.
Stephen was a Water Plant Operator for United States Military Academy in West Point, NY. He was a former member of the Town of Highlands Ambulance Corp, in Highland Falls, NY.
Survivors include his loving wife Nancy Winters Douglas; his children: Stephen A. Douglas, of Highland Mills, NY, and Charles E. Douglas (Dayna Navatta) of Chester, NY; his siblings: Robert Douglas, of Washingtonville, NY, Theresa Travis, of Peekskill, NY, Loretta Jones, of Highland Falls, NY, and Donna Douglas, of Blooming Grove, NY; and by several nieces and nephews. Stephen was predeceased by his brother Donald Douglas.
Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Creamatory in Middle Hope, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020