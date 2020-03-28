Home

Stephen J. Jones

Stephen J. Jones Obituary
Stephen J. Jones
February 2, 1940 - March 22, 2020
Monroe, NY
Stephen was born and raised in Bronx, NY. Over the years, he resided in Monroe, NY, Montgomery, NY, and St. Petersburgh, FL. Though he was always a Bronx boy at heart.
Stephen was a USMC Veteran. He was stationed at Paris Island, SC, and in Japan.
Stephen was warmly welcomed into eternal rest by his parents, Servulus and Catherine Jones; brothers: Brendan, Bobby and Jackie Jones; brothers-in-law: Hugh Byrne and James Cunningham; and his nephew and traveling buddy, Michael Byrne.
Stephen will be greatly missed by his sister, Catherine "Kay" Cunningham; nephews: Hugh and Kevin Byrne; nieces: Carol, Brenda, Cathy, Peggy, Maureen and Ann; nephew-in-law, Phil; niece-in-law, Marie; 11 grand nieces and nephews; four great grand nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Nellie; cousin, Elleen, and son, Brendan.
To his family and friends Stephen stated "He will be there to meet you on the other side. Semper Fi!"
The family would like to thank the nurses and aides on Echo Unit B at Valley View Nursing and Rehab Center for their dedication to Stephen's care, the American Legion Post 488, Monroe, NY, for hosting monthly Veteran's dinners at Valley View. Stephen enjoyed singing the National Anthem and God Bless America at these events.
Stephen's memory and service to our country will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive,Triangle, VA 22172.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
