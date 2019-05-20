|
|
Stephen L. Weiner
September 9, 1946 - May 18, 2019
Quogue, NY
Stephen L. Weiner of Quogue, NY passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2019 at home. He was 72 years old.
Stephen was born on September 9th, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Eli and Mildred Weiner.
Stephen was an Attorney, admitted in 1971, New York, U.S. Court of Appeals, Second Circuit and U.S. District Court, Southern and Eastern Districts of New York. He attended Columbia College, Class of 1967, A.B. He attended Law School at Columbia University, Class of 1970, J.D. cum laude.
Steve was a huge supporter of the Quogue Wildlife Refuge. Steve was known as "The Environmentalist" of the area. He was very generous and active in his community and will be deeply missed by all of his family and his many friends and colleagues.
Stephen is survived by his sister, Gloria Weiner Cosgrove (Joseph), his two nieces, Jeanne Simeoli Cavanagh (Daniel) and Elaine Pfeffer-Burns, his great niece, Kristen Cavanagh Feliciano (Nicholas), his two great nephews, Daniel Cavanagh III (Nicole) and Caige Burns, as well as many great nieces and nephew.
Memorial contributions can be made to Congregation Ezrath Israel Synagogue at 31 Center Street, Ellenville, NY 12428 or Quogue Wildlife Refuge at 3 Old Country Rd., Quogue NY 11959.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home/Congregation Anshe Tzaydik, 186 Canal Street in Ellenville, NY 12428. Burial will immediately follow at the Ezrath Israel Synagogue Cemetery Route 209 in Wawarsing.
Shiva will be observed at his niece, Jeanne's home, 17 Park Street, Ellenville, NY.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Ellenville; "Honorably Serving the Tri-County Jewish Community for 70 Years" 845-647-7747 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 20 to May 21, 2019