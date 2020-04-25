|
Stephen Lawrence Reineke
October 1, 1948 - April 22, 2020
Campbell Hall, NY
Stephen Lawrence Reineke passed away April 22, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. He was 71 years old. He is survived by Alicia, his wife of nearly 39 years; his son, Michael Reineke and his wife, Meaghan Connaire; his daughter, Christina Zutty and her husband, Michael Zutty; his beloved grandchildren: Zack and Zoey Zutty; his sister, Kathleen Steenrod and her husband, Edwin Steenrod; his brother, Christopher Reineke and his wife, Patricia Reineke, and many nieces and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Catherine Reineke; sister, Barbara Reineke; and grandson, Bernard Connaire Reineke.
Born October 1, 1948, in Middletown, NY, Stephen grew up in Orange County and graduated as valedictorian from his class at John S. Burke Catholic High School. He went on to graduate from Fordham University in 1970 and from Fordham School of Law in 1973. He was a member of the Orange County Bar Association and the New York Bar Association and he continued to practice law up until his death at his firm Levinson, Reineke & Kimple, P.C. He will be missed greatly by his work family, especially Lisa Amanti, his long-time secretary and friend, and David Levinson, his partner in law since 1981.
He settled in Campbell Hall, NY to raise his family and volunteered with many local organizations over the years. He was especially dedicated to his children, coaching them and many of their friends in summer soccer, CYO basketball, and little league baseball. He was involved with the Empire State Swim League and remained a loyal member and fixture of the Washingtonville Seahawks family up until his death.
He loved dogs, tolerated cats and kept many pets in his life. He was a lousy singer, a decent carpenter and a really good scrabble player. He enjoyed science fiction and spy novels, chocolate milkshakes and cheesecake, and watching the New York Yankees with the television muted and the radio broadcast playing.
Stephen was also a dedicated member of the AA community and was always available to speak to a member who was struggling. He was a reliably calm presence and made time for anyone who needed him to listen or give advice. He lived by the motto, "When a friend asks for help, you help them," and more often than not he helped you before you even knew you needed the help.
Private Family Services will be webcast at 2:30 pm on April 28, 2020 at the following link www.applebee-mcphillips.com/obituaries-Stephen-Reineke. Friends may log in to virtually express their condolences and take part in the Celebration of Stephen's life.
His family would like to recognize the doctors, nurses and essential staff at Orange Regional Medical Center for the critical care he received.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley (foodbankofhudsonvalley.org) or to your local food pantry.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020