|
|
Stephen Leonard
February 12, 1942 - October 20, 2019
Monroe, NY
Stephen Leonard passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Monroe, NY. Steve, as he was called, was born February 12, 1942 in Cliffside Park, New Jersey. Son of the late Christine and Steven Leonard also of Cliffside Park, New Jersey.
After graduating High School and Bergan Technical School in Hackensack, New Jersey where he studied carpentry, he enlisted in the Army and served as an engineer for his country for six years.
After finishing his military duties, he returned to his high school sweetheart, Sylvia and had been married for 58 years. He became a police officer in North Bergen, New Jersey and remained on for six years. He was a firefighter in North Bergen and a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters for 21 years. Steve also worked in construction, knowing all aspects of building. In North Bergen Steve and Sylvia were residents for over 35 years. They moved to Orange County and have been residents for 15 years and members of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Harriman, NY.
Steve is survived by his wife, Sylvia and son, Paul Leonard who are still residents of Monroe, NY. Steve was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor Leonard.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will Held at 12:30 p.m. at St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, Interment will take place at St. Anastasia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Anastasia's Church, 21 North Main Street, Harriman, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019