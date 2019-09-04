|
Stephen M. O'Halloran
November 29, 1955 - September 3, 2019
Middletown, NY
Stephen M. O'Halloran of Middletown passed away on September 3, 2019. He was 63 years old.
Stephen was born on November 29,1955 in Hollywood, Florida. He married Denise Fehring on September 27, 1981.They later had a daughter, Lauren, born September 15, 1998.
He was a Senior Engineer for Barbour Plastics in Brockton, Massachusetts for eight years. He loved his job and was a Master at his craft.
Stephen never refused a challenge, and never complained about anything. He was an amazing father and husband and enjoyed sailing and had a tremendous love for animals.
He is survived by his wife, Denise; his daughter, Lauren; brother, Scott O'Halloran and sister, Deborah Tarantino; and nephews, Ryan and Declan O'Halloran.
Stephen is predeceased by his three brothers, Gregory, Robert and David O'Halloran, and one sister, Deidre O'Halloran.
Visitation will take place on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, New York from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Euclid Avenue, Middletown, New York on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Fantinekill Cemetery, State Road, Ellenville, New York.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in Stephen's name, to O.L.M.C. Elementary School or the Humane Society of Middletown.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.www.applebeemcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019