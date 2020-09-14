1/1
May 28, 1931 - September 11, 2020
Monroe, NY
Stephen "Steve" Schott passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Goshen, NY. He was 89 years old. Son of the late William and Mary Hricko Schott, he was born on May 28, 1931 in Peckville, PA.
Steve proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1952 – 1954 during the Korean War. After his Honorable Discharge he became a Foreman for Ford Motor Co., in Mahwah, NJ. After retiring from Ford Steve worked for St. Anastasia Church as the head of maintenance and custodial services. Steve was a member of the Monroe Jolly Seniors and St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY.
Survivors include his loving wife, Estelle Shivock Schott at home; his children: Estelle Collins and her husband, Jimmy of Sandy, Utah; Stephen Schott and his wife, Robin, of Salisbury Mills, NY; and Susan Doran and her husband, John of Montgomery, NY; his grandchildren: Michael, Shawn, Stephen, Danielle, Heather and John, and by his four great grandchildren. Steve was predeceased by all 12 of his siblings.
Steve was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, neighbor and friend. He will be sadly missed by all.
Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
A private Graveside Service will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
