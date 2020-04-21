|
|
Stevan Saunders
August 4, 1950 - April 17, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Stevan David Saunders, 69, a lifelong City of Newburgh resident, entered into rest very suddenly, on Friday April 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital from COVID-19. He was born in Framingham, MA to Franklin and Barbara Saunders. He as a good-hearted man and was always there for everyone. We all loved him for his humor and kindness. He had a larger-than-life love for fast cars since he was a young boy. He also started life working side by side with his dad. Stevan was a wonderful father, grandfather, Uncle and big brother to his 4 siblings. He was dedicated to his pugs.
Stevan is survived by his daughter Stephanie Pacenza and her husband Mark in North Carolina, along with 2 grandchildren Samantha and Christopher, his brother Brian Saunders and wife Eunice of Newburgh, Sister Kathleen Opuszenski of Maine, sister Judith Salemme and her husband Dan New Hampshire, sister Patricia Vasquez and her husband Bob of California and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Barbara and Frank Saunders. A private cremation will be planned by the privacy of the family.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020