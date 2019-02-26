|
|
Steve Bittner
February 5, 2019
Myrtle Beach, SC
Steve Bittner answered his first roll call in the mansions of the Lord on Tuesday, February 5th, 2019.
His life's journey began in Jamaica, Queens, NY, the son of the late Stevan and Theresa (Welz) Bittner. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Joan; sisters, Emily (Wallace) and Mary (Garrison); and his daughter, Jacqueline.
Graduating from Greenville High School, Steve began a lifetime of service to his nation by enlisting in the Navy. He served in the Navy during the final months of World War II and afterward. Upon returning to civilian life, Steve attended Georgetown University in Washington, DC. Shortly after graduating, Steve came back to Greenville, NY and started in business with his father running a butcher shop.
After the passing of his father, Steve went to work with the US Government in the Department of Agriculture where he served 34 years as a food safety inspector. He and his late wife, Joan, raised their three children initially in upstate NY, before moving to Newburgh in 1970. They retired in 1991 and moved to Myrtle Beach, SC. Steve was always known as a man of integrity and honesty, an honorable and loving man who treated everyone with dignity and respect.
He will always be with us as he passes on his legacy of service and friendship to his children, Lorraine (Lori) Butler and her husband, Jerry of The Villages, FL; Stephen Bittner and his wife, Diana of Cornwall, NY; son-in-law, Deepay Mukerjee of Charleston, WV; his seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. He will be loved and deeply missed.
Steve will rest eternal at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in North Myrtle Beach, SC. A short service will be held in his honor at Lee Funeral Home, 11840 Hwy 90, Little River, SC 29566 on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Steve's name to the Cornerstone Hospice of The Villages, FL or the .
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019