Steve Horaz
1929 - 2020
Steve Horaz
September 4, 1929 - August 23, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Steve Horaz enetered into rest peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was 90 years old.
Steve was born on September 4, 1929. He was the 8th born child of 11 children to the late Alexander and Mary Szucs Horaz.
Steve was married to Dolores Hoffman Horaz, who predeceased him. A lifelong area resident, Steve was a salesman. Steve served in the United Sates Army in Korea during the Korean War from June 1952 to July 1953. He enjoyed growing vegetables in his garden as well as hunting.
Survivors include his children, Cindy and her husband, Walter Badiukiewicz of the Town of Newburgh, Steve and his wife, Elizabeth Horaz of the Town of Newburgh, Gale Troncillito and her Fiancé, Andrew Polizzi of Marlboro, Melanie and her husband, Michael Oneto of Marlboro; grandchildren, Anthony Troncillito and his wife, Katie of Highland Mills, Allyson (Troncillito) Hitsman and her husband, Daniel of Lagrangeville, Michael Oneto of Marlboro; his precious great granddaughter, Abigail Hitsman of Lagrangeville; brother, Paul Horaz of Montgomery; sisters-in-law, Janet Horaz of Newburgh, Linda Horaz of Glens Falls and several nieces and nephews.
Steve is predeceased by his grandson, Andrew Badiukiewicz; son-in-law, Bruce Troncillito; sisters, Elizabeth Farrett-Piekarski, Mary Muthig, Maragret Cheesman; brothers, Alexander Horaz, John Horaz, Joseph Horaz, Stephen Horaz, Albert Horaz and Robert Horaz.
The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Reed and Dr. John Portelli for the care and compassion they gave to both Dolores and Steve throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, with Dolores Horaz also being laid to rest with her husband.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
