Dellert—Steven A., 66, of Shohola, PA died on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care, Lake Ariel, PA. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10am to 12noon, at the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home 3412 Sr97, Barryville, NY 12719 . Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 12noon. Rev. Rolf Buchmann will officiate. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery Shohola, PA. Arranges are under the care of the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, 3412 SR97, Barryville, NY 12719, 845-557-8010
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019