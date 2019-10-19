Home

Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul RC Church
Ramsey, NJ
Steven A. Mende
Steven A. Mende
October 17, 2019
South Blooming Grove, NY
Steven A. Mende, 61, died on October 17, 2019 of South Blooming Grove, NY formerly of Ramsey, NJ.
Beloved husband of Shirley. Loving father of Stacy, William (Holly), Genesis and Ryan. Devoted Pop of Madison and Hannah. Son of Arthur (Laura). Brothers Brian (Genevieve) Paul (Cathy), nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother Catherine.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Paul RC Church in Ramsey. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LiveOnNY, liveonny.org or 460 West 34th Street 15th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
