Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven B. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven B. Miller Obituary
Steven B. Miller
July 5, 1957 - January 25, 2020
South Blooming Grove, NY
Steven B. Miller passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Nyack Ridge Rehab and Nursing Center in Valley Cottage, NY. He was 62 years old.
Son of Jane Miller and the late Burr Miller, he was born July 5, 1957 in New York, NY.
He graduated Clarkstown North High School in New City in 1975 and went on to work as a Fine Arts Lithographer for the family business from 1975 to 1995. Steven later worked as a Real Estate Agent for Century 21 and Keller Williams in Highland Mills, NY. Recently he was employed by Monroe Taxi.
Survivors include his mother, Jane Miller of Burlington, VT, and his brother Terry Miller of Monroe, NY.
No funeral services are planned but a celebration of life will take place at a later time.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -