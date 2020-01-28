|
|
Steven B. Miller
July 5, 1957 - January 25, 2020
South Blooming Grove, NY
Steven B. Miller passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Nyack Ridge Rehab and Nursing Center in Valley Cottage, NY. He was 62 years old.
Son of Jane Miller and the late Burr Miller, he was born July 5, 1957 in New York, NY.
He graduated Clarkstown North High School in New City in 1975 and went on to work as a Fine Arts Lithographer for the family business from 1975 to 1995. Steven later worked as a Real Estate Agent for Century 21 and Keller Williams in Highland Mills, NY. Recently he was employed by Monroe Taxi.
Survivors include his mother, Jane Miller of Burlington, VT, and his brother Terry Miller of Monroe, NY.
No funeral services are planned but a celebration of life will take place at a later time.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020