Steven D. Sloan
July 4, 1982 - February 24, 2020
Campbell Hall, NY
Steven D. Sloan of Campbell Hall, N.Y. passed away on February 24, 2020. He was 37.
The son of Douglas and Barbara Cairo Sloan he was born on July 4, 1982 in Nyack, N.Y.
Steven was an artist, humanitarian and very religious man, a gentleman with great faith.
Survivors include his loving parents Douglas and Barbara Sloan. His brother Louis Sloan and his companion Marilyn Lynch and his sister Barbara Justiniano and her husband Mark. He is also survived by his nephews, niece, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 27th at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 72 West Main St. Middletown, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 27th at St. Columba R.C. Church 27 High Street Chester, NY. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery Chester, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020