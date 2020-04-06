|
|
Steven Frederick Weckeman
March 3, 1951 - April 2, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Steven Weckeman, 69, loving father, grandfather, husband and friend, passed away on April 2, 2020. The son of the late Arnold and Ruby (Sexton) Weckeman, he was born in Staten Island, NY.
Steven was a graduate of Curtis High School in Staten Island. He proudly served in the US Army, serving 18 months in South Vietnam as a Combat Engineer with the 9th Infantry Division. He was also a 27-year veteran of the NYC Fire Department.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Margaret Weckeman; his children: Sean Weckeman and his wife Michelle of Marlboro, Michael Weckeman of Newburgh, Jennifer Green and her husband Tommy of Inverness, FL, Kim Michelle Scibelli and her wife Mackenzie of Columbus, OH, Anthony Scibelli and his wife Jessica of Cornwall and his son Steven Patrick of Newburgh; his brother, Wayne Weckeman and his wife Sandy of Buckeye, AZ; and grandchildren: Tegan, Max and Colin Weckeman, Kenneth Clark and Michael Green.
Due to the coronavirus occurrence services will be private, with a celebration of life at a later date. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020