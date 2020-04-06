Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Weckeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Frederick Weckeman


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Frederick Weckeman Obituary
Steven Frederick Weckeman
March 3, 1951 - April 2, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Steven Weckeman, 69, loving father, grandfather, husband and friend, passed away on April 2, 2020. The son of the late Arnold and Ruby (Sexton) Weckeman, he was born in Staten Island, NY.
Steven was a graduate of Curtis High School in Staten Island. He proudly served in the US Army, serving 18 months in South Vietnam as a Combat Engineer with the 9th Infantry Division. He was also a 27-year veteran of the NYC Fire Department.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Margaret Weckeman; his children: Sean Weckeman and his wife Michelle of Marlboro, Michael Weckeman of Newburgh, Jennifer Green and her husband Tommy of Inverness, FL, Kim Michelle Scibelli and her wife Mackenzie of Columbus, OH, Anthony Scibelli and his wife Jessica of Cornwall and his son Steven Patrick of Newburgh; his brother, Wayne Weckeman and his wife Sandy of Buckeye, AZ; and grandchildren: Tegan, Max and Colin Weckeman, Kenneth Clark and Michael Green.
Due to the coronavirus occurrence services will be private, with a celebration of life at a later date. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -