Steven G. Schoenherr
March 25, 1973 - April 15, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Steven G. Schoenherr of Montgomery, NY, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 in New York City. He was 46.
The son of George and Christina Thoben Schoenherr, he was born March 25, 1973 in Kingston.
Steven worked as a product account manager for BMC Software, Houston, Texas. He was an active member of Boy Scout Troop 386, a leader in the 4-H club and he worked at the Purple Heart Hall of Honor, Inc. He was a former Teamster Local 445 and formerly worked for St. Johnsbury Trucking and Wakefern.
Survivors include his wife, Shannon Schoenherr; five children: Emma, Trevor, Amelia, Norah; parents, George and Christina Schoenherr; brother, Brian Schoenherr and wife, Cathy; maternal grandfather, Henry Thoben; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 23 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586. A Celebration of Steven's Life will take place at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations be made to an educational trust fund for his children, C/O of Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union, 30 Hawkins Dr, Montgomery, NY 12549.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
