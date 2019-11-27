|
Steven H. Vogel
May 2, 1951 - November 22, 2019
Milford, PA
Steven H. Vogel, age 68 of Milford, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Milford Health Care and Rehabilitation Facility, Milford, Pennsylvania. He was born on May 2, 1951 in Northvale, New Jersey, the son of Howard and Anna Brusik Vogel.
Steven retired as a machinist for Monroe Tube Company in Monroe, NY.
He is survived by his three daughters, Kristine Vogel of Kingston, NY, Kerry Vogel and Amy Olinski, both of the State of Florida; his beloved granddaughter, Lucy Vogel-Gruber and soon to be born another beloved grandchild.
Cremation took place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019