1/1
Steven J. Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven J. Powell
December 1, 1955 - September 9, 2020
Lancaster, PA
Steven J. Powell, a longtime resident of the area, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Pennsylvania. He was 64. The son of Theresa Warmuth Powell, and the late John A. Powell, he was born on December 1, 1955 in Lancaster, PA.
A family statement reads "Steven was the most wonderful person anyone could know. He was a wonderful husband and best friend to his wife, Judith. He was always so helpful to other people and amazing at everything he did. Steven had a unique artistic eye which he brought to his work as a videographer and even in his previous carpentry business. His signature is on everything he did at home. Steven loved nature and animals. He was so thoughtful and kind even after his stroke damage. His gratitude always shined through for his wife and for other people who helped him. He has left a void which can never be filled, but he has left precious memories of his 41 years wife his beloved wife, Judith that will always be treasured and revisited.
In addition to his wife, Judith, Steven is survived by his brothers, Jeffrey Powell and Arthur Powell and his nephew, Tyler Powell.
For those who want to honor Steven, please do something in his name for either nature or animals. That's who he was.
Cremation was held privately.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved