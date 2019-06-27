|
December 31, 1950 - June 26, 2019
Monticello, NY
Steven Jay Steven Jay, a life-long area resident passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was 68 years old. The son of Marc and the late Goldie Lerner, Steve was born on December 31, 1950 in Liberty.
Steve developed a strong passion for technology at an early age, completing his education at Cornell University and building his career as an engineer at Quickway Metal. Balancing his analytical nature was a much more compassionate side. He was a longtime member of Temple Sholom in Monticello and a past president, as well as serving the Temple in many other ways.
He is survived by his two sons; Jacob and Joseph, his father; Marc Lerner, his brother; Jerrold Lerner and his wife, Jaye, and his sister; Barbara Lerner and her longtime companion William Fersch.
A funeral service will take place on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00am at the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home, 388 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701 with Rabbi Michelle Medwin officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the family plot at the White Lake Temple Beth El Cemetery, Route 17B, Bethel, NY.
Donation in memory of Steven may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Temple Sholom in Monticello.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; "Honorably Serving the Tri-County Jewish Community for 70 Years" 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 27 to June 28, 2019