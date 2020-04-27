|
Steven R. Duke
June 4, 1945 - April 23, 2020
Carbondale, NY
Steven R. Duke, 74, Carbondale, died Thursday at Carbondale Nursing Home.
Born in New York City, June 4, 1945, he was the son of the late George and Margaret Brennan Duke. When he was three years old, his family moved to Greenville NY where he spent the rest of the his childhood.
Steve served in the Army from July 1963 until July 1966. After basic training, he was stationed in Germany. On February 1, 1969, he was united in marriage to the former Barbara Lane. In 1972, he was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and served his Creator faithfully until his death, of late with the Carbondale Congregation. He deemed it a privilege to serve as a full-time minister for 12 years. Steve was a retired house painter, a job he loved for close to 30 years.
He was a gifted musician who worked with many local bands in the Port Jervis area including George Day and the Day Dreamers, Mickey Barnetto's Band, Jubal, Rich Wilson and the Riverview Boys and Town and Country. His love for music stayed with him throughout his life. During his time in the nursing home, residents loved to hear him play his guitar and entertain.
In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by: four daughters, Mary El Ritzel Curry, South Carolina; Sarah (Sammi) Ritzel Long and husband, Michael, Virginia; Margaret (Marnie) Duke Wood and husband, Dale, Kentucky, and Jakey Lyn Duke, at home; eight grandsons; two granddaughters; seven great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Duke and Sharon Lane; one brother-in-law, Donald Lane and his wife, Ellen; several cousins including Raymond Mahoney.
Steve was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Ralph, Jake and Harry Lane and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Campbell.
Memorial Services and interment will take place in Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddbackville NY, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Local Arrangements and internment are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2020