Steven W. Gordon
December 20, 1972 - January 26, 2020
Middletown, NY
Steven W. Gordon, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill. He was 47 years of age.
The son of Bonnie Gordon and the late Carl Gordon, he was born on December 20, 1972 in Goshen, NY.
Steven had been employed as an auto mechanic. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Middletown and a member of the Monhagen Hose Company #1. Steven was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Survivors include; his son, Kristofer Gordon and his fiancée, Rebecca Martinez of Fishkill, NY; his mother, Bonnie Gordon of Middletown; his sisters, Danielle Lawrence and her husband, Edward and Jennifer Carl and her husband, Matthew both of Middletown; four aunts, Audrey Griswold of Middletown, Wendy Gates of Pearl River, Cynthia Daly of Pine Bush and Nan Worum and her husband, Gordon of Fairbanks, Alaska; his niece, Alexandra Lawrence and nephew, Trevor Lawrence. Steven was predeceased by his father, Carl Gordon and sister, Carla Gordon.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 31st at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY where the Monhagen Hose Co. will conduct services at 6 p.m.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1st at St. John's Lutheran Church, 391 Mt. Hope Road, Middletown, NY with Reverend Peter A. Rustico officiating. Cremation will take place at the Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY.
Memorial contributions in Stevens' name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 391 Mt. Hope Road, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020