Stewart R. Harap
1940 - 2020
Stewart R. Harap
March 7, 1940 - July 6, 2020
Sparrowbush, NY
Mr. Stewart R. Harap of Sparrowbush, NY died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY. He was 80.
He was born March 7, 1940 in Bronx, NY, the son of the late Walter Harap and the late Zelda Berman Harap.
Stewart was an Electrician for the IBEW Local #3 in Flushing, NY.
He was a member of the Tri State Rod & Gun Club. He bowled at PJ Bowl in the Leagues and with the Senior Citizens. He was a social member at the Tri-State Naval Ship in Port Jervis.
A family statement read: "Dad was a loving Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and good friend. He loved going fishing and hunting."
Surviving are his daughters: Bonni Montak of Sparrowbush, NY, Stacey Johns of Tampa, FL and Lisa Egan and her husband, Pat of New York, NY; four grandchildren: Jessica Lynn Montak, Samuel Montak, Robert Montak and Tonya Santoyo; four great grandchildren: Nathan Santoyo, Alena Santoyo, Ariana Hernandez and William Hernandez. He was predeceased by his brothers: Howard Harap and Martin Harap; and son-in-law: Andrew Johns.
There was no visitation; a private graveside service was in the Star Of David Cemetery, 7801 Bailey Road, N. Lauderdale, FL.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191. To read the obituary on line or send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
