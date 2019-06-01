|
|
Stuart "Stu" Parsons
January 12, 1966 - May 29, 2019
Woodbourne, NY
Stuart "Stu" Parsons of Woodbourne passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 after his courageous four year battle with cancer at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 53.
He was the son of Barbara Smith Parsons and the late David Parsons, born on January 12, 1966 in Bethpage, NY
For many years he was the Controller for St. Mary's Hospital. He was a proud graduate of Minisink Valley High School and Pace University where he played Division One baseball as a Pitcher. He loved baseball and for many years he coached little league for Fallsburg and was Past President of the Eastern Sullivan Little League, and past Planning Board Member of the Town of Fallsburg. When he wasn't coaching he was behind the plate umpiring for either softball or baseball games. He was an avid fan of the Mets and the Cowboys. He was a true outdoorsman enjoying everything that nature could offer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and camping. He was a member of the Montgomery Sportsman Club. When he wasn't enjoying the outdoors he was busy collecting antiques, coins and baseball cards. He loved his family and loved spending time with them, he will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved him.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Candis Parsons; his two sons, David and Justin Parsons; his mother, Barbara Parsons; his sister, Lynn Yagel and her husband, Brett; his nieces, Chelsea and Katheryn Yagel; Aunt Mary Parsons in DeLand, FL; other family members, and his good friends, Steve Pinto and Neal Borrelli.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52 Woodbourne, NY 12788.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stu's name to the Parson's Children College Fund, PO Box 398, Jeffersonville, New York 12748.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 1 to June 2, 2019