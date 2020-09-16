1/1
Sue Ann Enright
March 14, 1963 - September 14, 2020
Sparrowbush, NY
Sue Ann Enright, age 57 of Sparrowbush, NY, passed away September 14, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. She was born on March 14, 1963 in Mountain Hill, Pennsylvania.
She was the daughter of William J. "Tex" Enright and Sally A. Clune Enright. Sue Ann worked as an assembler for Kolmar Labs, Inc. in Port Jervis, and Sparkomatic Corp. in Milford, PA.
She is survived by her long time companion, Doreen "Dippy" Conklin at home; her four brothers: William Enright of Glen Spey, Robert Enright of Mechanicsville, NY, Jerry Enright of Glen Spey, Thomas "Tucker" Enright and his long time companion, Jackie Smith of Glen Spey; her sister, Elizabeth Enright of Port Jervis; her special aunt, Maryann Clune of Sparrowbush who was always there for Sue; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Robin Enright.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY; for information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home

