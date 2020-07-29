Sue Ann Rader

October 3, 1939 - July 27, 2020

Garrison, KY

Sue Ann Rader of Garrison, KY (formerly of Hurleyville, NY) passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was 80 years old.

Sue Ann was born on October 3, 1939 to Harry and Goldie (Jones) Plummer. She grew up in Vanceburg, KY, attended Morehead State College and later the State University of New York at New Paltz where she earned her Master's degree in education. Sue Ann taught 6th grade English at Monticello Middle School in New York for many years.

Besides her parents, Sue Ann was predeceased by her husband, Jack L Rader. She leaves behind her beloved children, Jill and her partner, Patrick of Kingston, NY and Guy and his wife, Marissa of Sunnyside, NY. Also surviving are her three brothers, Harry Martin Plummer of FL, Tom and Dwight Plummer of KY, and several nieces and nephews.

Sue Ann enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, needlepoint and crocheting. She always wanted to go out to eat and to shop. She was forever looking for something red, be it shoes, clothes, appliances or doodads. She loved to travel with Jill to see Guy's theatrical performances. Sue Ann called everyone honey and honey darling if she needed you to do something for her. When things didn't go her way, her favorite expression was "Oh Piffle."

Sue Ann's absolute favorite holiday was Christmas. She often left her tree up longer than was socially acceptable. She was known for her pecan, cherry and apple pies and her thumbprint and date nut cookies.

Sue Ann had an extraordinarily generous spirit and it gave her great joy to help her children, family and friends in any way she could. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.



