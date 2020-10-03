Sue V. Houghtaling-Smith
June 27, 1945 - September 29, 2020
Delhi, NY and formerly of Liberty, NY
Sue V. Houghtaling-Smith, of Delhi, NY and formerly of Liberty, NY passed away on September 29, 2020 at Bassett Medical Center. She was 75.
Sue was born in Newburgh, NY on June 27, 1945 to Harold and Eleanor (VanBuren) Houghtaling. She worked in the field of Education as a teacher for many years. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Robert "Bob" Smith; her sister, Carol Brinkerhoff and her husband, Jim; her stepdaughter, Sara Smith; four step-grandchildren: Michael and Matthew Pelton, Steven VanDunk Jr., and Shilah Smith; her nieces, Zoe Wells and Laura Young; her nephew, Derek Brinkerhoff; four great-nieces and nephews; and her cousins: Marty, Florence Sue, Kathleen, Lois, and Dr. Richard Craft. She is predeceased by her parents, Harold and Eleanor.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 p.m., Monday, October 5 with a 4 p.m. funeral service officiated by Rev. Carl Caskey at Colonial Ramsay Funeral Home in Liberty, NY. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Dept. of Health will be in place; masks must be worn at all times.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Ramsay Funeral Home, 275 South Main Street, Liberty. For additional information, please contact the funeral home at 845-292-7160 or visit Facebook the website at www.colonialfamilyfuneralhome.com