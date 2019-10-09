|
|
Sunday (Mancuso) Dixon
October 1, 1950 - October 7, 2019
New York, NY
Sunday (Mancuso) Dixon passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at New York Presbyterian Hospital in NY, NY. She was 69 years old. The daughter of the late Charles J. and Anna T. (Grillo) Mancuso, she was born October 1, 1950 in Goshen, New York.
Sunday was a lifelong resident of Monroe, NY. She devoted her life to her loving family, and as a child care provider for over forty years both in her home and in private facilities.
Survivors include William Dixon; her three children, Victoria Dixon Dahms and her husband, Tim of Closter, NJ, Michael Dixon of New Haven, CT, and David Dixon of Goshen, NY; her brothers, Joseph Mancuso of Monroe, NY, and Charles Mancuso of Monroe, NY; her sister, Maria Gern of Monroe, NY; her four grandchildren: Cassandra, Amelia, Archer, and Corinne; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8.p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass held at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019