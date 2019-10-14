|
Surya Laxmana Parashar
September 5, 1998 - October 8, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Surya Laxmana Parashar of Wallkill, NY lost his battle with depression on October 8, 2019. The son of Jessica Filangeri and the late Kailash Parashar, he was born on September 5, 1998 in Rajasthan, India. He was 21 years old.
He spent much of his early life traveling back and forth from India to the US, connecting two families of different cultures and faiths, who loved him unconditionally. Surya was an old soul. He was genuine, patient and kind to every person he ever met. He had an innate gift in that he made people around him feel good about themselves despite his own internal struggles. He was selfless and accepting of everyone he encountered in his short beautiful life. Surya was a graduate of Wallkill High School, Class of 2016 and a student at SUNY New Paltz. He was employee of Sohn's Appliance.
Survivors are his mother, Jessica Filangeri and his step father, Skip Luft at home; paternal grandparents, Devi Lal Parashar and Manya Devi Parashar of India; maternal grandparents: Esther Filangeri-Warne of Wallkill and Dennis Filangeri and his wife, Judith of Las Vegas; aunts, uncles and cousins in India and the USA.
A visitation will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 19th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard Street, Walden, NY. A celebration of life will follow the visitation at the Pallet Barn, 10 Christmas Tree Drive, Wallkill, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CFOS-Hudson Valley Friends for Suicide Prevention, 30 Scotts Corners Drive, Suite 203, Montgomery, NY 12549.
Arrangements entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019