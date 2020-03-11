Home

Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Sugar Loaf United Methodist Church
1387 Kings Highway
Sugar Loaf, NY
View Map
Resources
Susan A. Schuler


1947 - 2020
Susan A. Schuler Obituary
Susan A. Schuler
02/14/1947 - 03/10/2020
Warwick, NY
Susan Anna Schuler of Warwick, NY passed away on March 10, 2020. She was 73 years old.
Born on February 14, 1947 in Niagara Falls, NY to the late Lois (Rinehart) and Samuel Boyd.
Susan was an artist, community advocate and home manager.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas of 53 years; daughter, Tammy Schuler of Warwick; sons, Tom and his companion Karen Pinto of Wurtsboro and Todd of San Diego, CA; grandchildren: Ayden Williamson, Olivia, Thomas Jr., Caleb, Cameron and Cali Schuler; sister, Jacquelyn Fessenden, her husband David and their two sons; sister-in-law, Mary Boyd and her daughter; and numerous additional relatives extending from Western NY and Central Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by a son, Troy J. and a brother, James Boyd.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Sugar Loaf United Methodist Church, 1387 Kings Highway, Sugar Loaf, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to ____________________________
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
