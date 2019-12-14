|
|
Susan Calhoun
October 27, 2019
Hackensack, NJ
Susan Ann Calhoun, age 57 of Hackensack, NJ passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019.
She is the beloved daughter of the late Alonzo Calhoun and the late Clara Holcomb-Calhoun; dear sister to Jacqueline Gallo, Jacqueline's late husband, Francesco Gallo, and Sharon Pitt; cherished aunt to Angelo Gallo. Susan also leaves behind dear cousins: Bernard Jackson and his wife, Kerri, Linda Jackson, Pam Baker, Ashley Brinson, Ayden Brinson and Jaimee Robinson.
Memorial donations in memory of Susan Ann Calhoun may be made to the Villa Marie Claire Hospice, 12 W. Saddle River Rd., Saddle River, NJ 07458.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019