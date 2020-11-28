Susan Dutcher Najork
August 5, 1945 - November 28, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Susan Dutcher Najork, 75 of Newburgh, NY passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh NY.
Sue was born August 5, 1945 in Roswell, NM, the daughter of the late Ronald and Josephine (Schrimsher) Dutcher. She graduated from Newburgh Free Academy and SUNY New Paltz with a B.A. and Masters in Education. Sue married her late loving husband, Fred Najork, in 1967. She was a devoted teacher until the birth of sons after which she was a devoted mother, wife, and community volunteer. Sue was highly respected and loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her because of her pleasant and welcoming disposition. Her passion for giving and volunteerism guided her to serve and support many worthwhile organizations including Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, The Newburgh Day Nursery, Mount Saint Mary College, SUNY New Paltz Foundation, Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan, and Hospice among countless other organizations.
She was a life-long member and Elder at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Newburgh. She received many community accolades and awards such as the prestigious Ottaway Medal. Sue's life-long commitment to the Hudson Valley has enhanced our local community. Sue loved to travel and was fortunate enough to see most of the world with friends and family, especially Pamela LaLonde. As a long-time member of The Powelton Club, Sue enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and socializing as a child and throughout her adult life.
Sue was predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Fred; her parents; and her brother, Stephen. She is survived by her son, Eric and wife, Trisha Najork, her son, Kurt and wife, Martine Najork; treasured grandchildren: Evelynn, Ann, Elizabeth, Ryan, John and Lincoln; her brother, Ron Dutcher and wife, Gale of Rockville, MD; her sister, JoAnne Dutcher of Santa Fe, NM; her loving companion, Bobby Lee Huff; as well as many loving extended family members and friends.
All services will be private and held at the Najork Family mausoleum in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh, NY. Plans for a celebration of Sue's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sue's name to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital Foundation at www.montefioreslc.org
where she served for many years, ranging from volunteering at the help desk to serving on the Board of Directors.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.