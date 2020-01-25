Times Herald-Record Obituaries
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
View Map
Susan E. Cohen


1964 - 2020
Susan E. Cohen Obituary
Susan E. Cohen
February 22, 1964 - January 23, 2020
Clearwater, FL
Susan Elaine Cohen of Clearwater, Florida passed away suddenly while visiting family in Middletown.
Susan graduated from Middletown High School and earned her degree in Nursing from Orange County Community College in 1992. She worked as a Registered Nurse in the New York metro area until she moved to Florida in 2006. Susan was a compassionate nurse and took special concern for her patients and their families during difficult moments.
Susan made friends wherever she went. She lived a life full of joy and enthusiasm and delighted in making sure others were enjoying themselves. She was beloved for her warm and outgoing personality and for her deep care for others as well as for her work ethic. Friends and family will remember her love of adventure, boating, and sunshine. She will be deeply missed.
Susan was predeceased by her mother, Genevieve Cohen. She is survived by her father, Marvin Cohen of Middletown, NY; son, Joseph Chabowski (Crystal) of Saugerties, NY; brother, Steven Cohen (Cindy) of Ardentown, DE; sisters, Sandra Weaver (Jon) of Rockport, MA, Sherri Davis of Essex, MA; four nieces and three nephews; and her cherished granddaughter, Elizabeth.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1st at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown.
Contributions in her name can be made to the Susan E. Cohen Nursing Scholarship at SUNY Orange Foundation, 115 South St., Middletown, NY 10940, or to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
