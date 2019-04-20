|
Susan Ellison James
April 19, 2019
New York City, NY - Formerly of Liberty, NY
Susan Ellison James, beloved wife, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, cousin, aunt and friend, passed away in Monticello, NY on Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
"Sue" as she liked to be called, was born in Monticello, NY to Miles R. and Kathleen "Honey" Ellison and grew up in Liberty, NY.
Sue graduated from Liberty High School and received her bachelor's degree from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in the Bronx. Upon graduation, she made her home in NYC and worked for many years in the publishing industry. It was in NYC that she met her future husband and soul mate, Wyatt James. Together they eventually settled in Brooklyn.
Sue was a talented artist and photographer. She loved her books, antiques, playing piano, crossword puzzles, flowers, friends, her cats and family.
She leaves behind her brothers: Miles Ellison, Jr. (Peggy) of Grahamsville, Tom Ellison (Kathy) of Livingston Manor, Rick Ellison (Glorianne) of Youngsville, and her sisters: Mary Grabowski (Ken) of Liberty, Patti Casey of Livingston Manor, and Jeanne Zager of Monticello. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her brother-in-law, Chris (Melinda), sister-in-law, Vicky and their children who reside in England.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband.
A lakeside memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ride 2 Survive Sullivan County, PO Box 282, Youngsville, NY 12791 or Hospice of Orange-Sullivan County, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 55 St. John Street, Monticello, NY 12701. For further information please call 845-794-2700 or 845-292-7160 or visit our website at www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019