Susan F. Stewart

January 11, 1954 - July 5, 2020

Goshen, NY

Susan F. Stewart passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on July 5, 2020 after a nine-month battle with cancer. She was 66 years old. Born in Goshen on January 11, 1954, she was the daughter of Matilda (Osinga) Schaper and Leonard Schaper.

Sue grew up on a dairy farm in Chester where her parents were tenant farmers. In 1963 they moved to Goshen. She graduated from Goshen High School where she lettered in several sports. After graduating in 1972, she was hired by the firm of Mayo and Mayo. She spent 19 happy years there as a legal secretary and office manager. She remained close with the Mayo family and many of the clients throughout her life.

She left Mayo and Mayo in 1991 to be at home with her beloved children, Jason and Becky. In 1996 she was hired by the County Attorney's Office. She worked there for 22 wonderful years as a senior legal secretary. She loved her coworkers and the people she worked with in the court system. She often mentioned how much she missed them and the job after her retirement in 2018. She married the love of her life, Malcolm Stewart on May 28, 1988.

Sue's greatest gift was a love of life and a wonderful, wacky sense of humor. Her smile and her laughter could light up a room. She was strong and feisty and always spoke her mind. She was an amazing, loving wife and mother. She was the soul and center of our family. Birthdays and holidays were always special because of the thought and effort she put into them.

We extend our deepest thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Oncology Department of Crystal Run Healthcare and Orange Regional Medical Center for their wonderful care and compassion. During her last two months with us, Sue was blessed to be under the care of the wonderful nurses from Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County and we thank them for their unfailing care and compassion.

Sue is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Mal; her beloved children, Jason and Rebecca; her brother, John; her sisters-in-law, Ginny and Jeanne Schaper and many beloved nieces and nephews. She loved her family and she will be deeply missed.

She was predeceased by her parents, Matilda and Leonard; and her brother, Bobby.

Arrangements were made under the guidance and direction of the Donovan Funeral Home. Due to the current public health crisis services will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date when it is safe and permissible for all her many friends and family to attend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store