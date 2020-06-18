Susan Jane Brustein-Straus
October 8, 1948 - June 17, 2020
Loch Sheldrake, NY
Susan Jane Brustein-Straus, a life-long area resident passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. She was 71. The daughter of the late Herbert and Dora Levenbook Brustein, Susan was born on October 8, 1948 in Ellenville.
Susan attended, and graduated Ellenville High School. Then as her beloved mother Dora, she went on to Beth Israel Hospital School of Nursing graduating as a Registered Nurse. She went to work for New York City Health and Hospital Corporation, Hospital for Joint Diseases and Hospital for Special Surgeries. She obtained her Master's in Health Administration, going on to take positions as Assisting Nursing Director at Lincoln Hospital, Bronx, NYC. and Nursing Director at Walnut Mountain Liberty NY.
Susan had a gift for crafting. She was a passionate quilter and made beautiful quilts for family and friends. She enjoyed gardening. Susan enjoyed going on cruises with her husband, Mitchell. She was a member of the Catskill Quilters.
She is survived by her husband, Mitchell Scott Straus; brother, Jerome and his wife, Michelle Brustein; beloved aunt to her niece and nephews, great-nephew and several cousins.
A graveside funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Ezrath Israel Synagogue Cemetery, Route 209 in Wawarsing with Rabbi Moshe Frank officiating. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place. Face masks are required at all times.
Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Ellenville; 845-647-7747 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com
