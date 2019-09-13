Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-9424
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan L. Armstrong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan L. Armstrong Obituary
Susan L. Armstrong
February 2, 1947 - August 30, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Susan L. Armstrong, of Washingtonville, NY entered into eternal rest on August 30, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY. She was 72 years old.
The daughter of the late Thomas H. Nott and Dorothy E. (Hawkins) Nott, Susan was born on February 2, 1947 in Newburgh, NY.
Susan was a Home Healthcare Aide for the State of New York. Prior to that, she ran her own home healthcare business entitled Competent & Caring Companions.
Susan was eager to help others in need and went above and beyond in her care for others. She enjoyed gardening, watching the birds, listening to music, and reading. Susan's great loves were her animals and spending time with her grandchildren.
Susan is survived by her sons: Joseph T. Lawrence of New Windsor, NY and Thomas H. Lawrence of New Windsor, NY; her daughter: Heather L. Frost of Woodbridge, VA; her grandchildren: Brody and Zoe Frost; and her brother: Thomas Nott of New Windsor, NY.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 21st at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Chapel Service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation took place at cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial Contributions in Susan's name can be made to in New York, 237 Mamaroneck Avenue #205, White Plains, NY 10605.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now