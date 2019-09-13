|
|
Susan L. Armstrong
February 2, 1947 - August 30, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Susan L. Armstrong, of Washingtonville, NY entered into eternal rest on August 30, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY. She was 72 years old.
The daughter of the late Thomas H. Nott and Dorothy E. (Hawkins) Nott, Susan was born on February 2, 1947 in Newburgh, NY.
Susan was a Home Healthcare Aide for the State of New York. Prior to that, she ran her own home healthcare business entitled Competent & Caring Companions.
Susan was eager to help others in need and went above and beyond in her care for others. She enjoyed gardening, watching the birds, listening to music, and reading. Susan's great loves were her animals and spending time with her grandchildren.
Susan is survived by her sons: Joseph T. Lawrence of New Windsor, NY and Thomas H. Lawrence of New Windsor, NY; her daughter: Heather L. Frost of Woodbridge, VA; her grandchildren: Brody and Zoe Frost; and her brother: Thomas Nott of New Windsor, NY.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 21st at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Chapel Service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation took place at cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial Contributions in Susan's name can be made to in New York, 237 Mamaroneck Avenue #205, White Plains, NY 10605.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019