Susan M. Dabroski

August 14, 1927 - November 19, 2020

New Windsor, NY

Susan M. Dabroski of New Windsor entered into rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was 93.

Daughter of the late Fred T. and Brigetta (Mangini) Monarchie, she was born on August 14, 1927 in Newburgh, NY.

Susan was a retired Human Resources Administrator for the McQuaid Foundation, New Windsor, NY. She was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church, and during her early years was a Den Mother for Cub Scout, Pack 15 at the American Legion Hall in New Windsor.

Survivors include two sons, Frederick and his wife, Alisa Dabroski and Stanley and his wife, Susan Dabroski, both of Wallkill, NY; five grandchildren: Scott and his wife, Kimberly, Sean and his wife, Megan, Stephen, Fred Jr. and his wife, Kate, and Christopher and his wife, Anna; and seven great-grandchildren: Gavin, Addison, Brynn, Austin, Jack, Luke and Amelia; and many nieces and nephews.

Susan was predeceased by her husband, Joseph S. Dabroski in 2003, after celebrating 56 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her two sisters, Helen Crudele and Marion Taylor.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a Private Cryptside Service for immediate family only will take place on Tuesday, November 24 at the Garden Mausoleum at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh, NY with Fr. William Damroth officiating. Plans for a Memorial Mass at The Parish of Mother of Calcutta St. Francis Church will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations in Susan's memory may be sent to Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh, 35 Cerone Place, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.



