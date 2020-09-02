1/1
Susan M. Gaucher
December 13, 1958 - August 30, 2020
Florida, NY
Susan M. Gaucher of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at home. She was 61. The daughter of the late Bernard Mitchell and Bernice H. Mitchell, she was born on December 13, 1958 in Moline, IL.
She is survived by her mother, Bernice Mitchell; her siblings, Vickie Geagan, Bryan Mitchell, Kate Mitchell, and Madeline Tretout; her children, Michael, Justin, Allison, Kevin (Max), and Dylan; and 13 grandchildren.
She loved music, reading, art, puzzles, and caramels. She hosted the greatest parties and enjoyed her family's endless inside jokes and invented holidays. She was possibly the greatest Christmas cookie baker of all time.
As per Susan's wishes, cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Florida, NY Youth Sports. Please make a check payable to Florida Little League, PO Box 695, Florida, NY 10921. In the memo section, please write In Memory of Susan Gaucher. Once all of the donations have been collected the Florida Little League will evenly distribute a portion to the Florida Youth Soccer Program.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
