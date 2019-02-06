|
Susan Marie Bloomer
July 5, 1944 - February 5, 2019
Matamoras, PA
Mrs. Susan Marie Bloomer of Matamoras, PA and a lifetime resident of the area, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Celtic Hospice in Wilkes-Barre, PA. She was 74. She was born July 5, 1944 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Donald Adams and the late Louise Hadlick Adams.
Susan married William Bloomer 53 years ago on February 9, 1966 in Port Jervis, NY.
She worked as a clerk at K-mart in Westfall Township and was a past member of the Matamoras Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are her loving husband, William Bloomer at home; daughter, Rebecca Bloomer of Matamoras, PA; son, Ryan Bloomer of Shohola, PA; brothers, Michael Adams and his wife, Lee of Newton, NJ, and Raymond Leonard "Lenny" Adams and his wife, Marion; also several nieces and nephews.
Susan was predeceased by her sister, Judy DeLuca and brother-in-law, Frank DeLuca.
Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Susan's name to GAIT Therapeutic Riding Center, 314 Foster Hill Road, Milford, PA 18337.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845-856-5191. For additional information, directions, or to leave a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 15, 2019