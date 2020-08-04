Susan Mary Owens van Nooy
November 25, 1953 - August 2, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Susan Mary Owens van Nooy passed away on Sunday, August 2nd, 2020. She was 66 years old. Susan was born on November 25, 1953 in Queens, NY, the daughter of Douglas M. Owens Sr. and Margaret Scheu Owens Marcon.
Sue grew up in Yorktown Heights, NY and was a dedicated dry-cleaner for her entire career, most recently retiring from West Point in 2019. Sue enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, playing the piano and relaxing with a glass of wine. She thrived at the opportunity to make people smile and laugh with her unique sense of humor.
She is survived by her daughter, Kayleigh van Nooy of Poughkeepsie, NY and her son, William Douglas Wolf (Melanie) of Newburgh, NY; her sister, Jeanmarie Klaus (Dave); and her grandchildren, William, Austin and David.
She was predeceased by her mother and father; as well as her step-father, William Marcon and step-mother, Shirley Owens; her brother, Douglas M. Owens Jr.; and her sister, Karen Yiambilis.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, August 7th from 5 to 8 p.m. at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro, NY.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.