1/1
Susan Mary Owens VanNooy
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Mary Owens van Nooy
November 25, 1953 - August 2, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Susan Mary Owens van Nooy passed away on Sunday, August 2nd, 2020. She was 66 years old. Susan was born on November 25, 1953 in Queens, NY, the daughter of Douglas M. Owens Sr. and Margaret Scheu Owens Marcon.
Sue grew up in Yorktown Heights, NY and was a dedicated dry-cleaner for her entire career, most recently retiring from West Point in 2019. Sue enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, playing the piano and relaxing with a glass of wine. She thrived at the opportunity to make people smile and laugh with her unique sense of humor.
She is survived by her daughter, Kayleigh van Nooy of Poughkeepsie, NY and her son, William Douglas Wolf (Melanie) of Newburgh, NY; her sister, Jeanmarie Klaus (Dave); and her grandchildren, William, Austin and David.
She was predeceased by her mother and father; as well as her step-father, William Marcon and step-mother, Shirley Owens; her brother, Douglas M. Owens Jr.; and her sister, Karen Yiambilis.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, August 7th from 5 to 8 p.m. at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro, NY.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved