Susan Miller
January 25, 1942 - March 29, 2020
Middletown, NY
Susan Miller was called home on March 29, 2020. Susan was a long time resident of Middletown. She was born the oldest of four children to Marie Creo on January 25, 1942. She is preceded by her parents and her brothers, Louis and Frankie.
Susan was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She was a hardworking, selfless, loving and caring person who always put other people first. Sue was loved by all. She was known as "mom" or "nanny" to all family friends because she loved and treated everyone as if they where her own family. She loved the beach and working on her tan. Going on cruises and trips to Atlantic City with her life-long friend Maureen were always her favorite getaways!
She worked until the age of 74," that's what keeps me young" is what she would say. You would always find her at her grandchildren's school functions and sporting events. Always cheering them and the team on. She was so proud of her family!
She is survived by her four daughter's families: Beth and Juan Martinez, Trish and Joe Straub, Donna and Kevin Freda, Sue Karlewicz; sisters Debbie Creo; her eight cherished grandchildren: Jazmyn and Juan Martinez Jr, Jason and Matthew Carr, Kyle and Kevin Freda, Michael Karlewicz and Tiffany Keough; two great-grandchildren: Kamrinn and Kendall Fox-Keough.
Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, a service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. To view a memorial tribute video or post an online condolence please visit www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020