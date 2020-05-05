Susan "Assunta" Mottola
April 24, 1922 - April 29, 2020
Tuxedo, NY
Susan "Assunta" Mottola died on April 29, 2020 at the age of 98.
Sue is survived by one sibling, Carmine Mottola and his wife, Nancy of Dunnellon, FL and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by six siblings, Samuel Mottola, Joseph Mottola, Antonio Mottola, Mary Lippiello, Tina Kusion, and Madeline Napolitano.
Sue was born on April 24, 1922 in Tuxedo, NY to Joseph and Maria Mottola. She graduated from Tuxedo High School. She had a successful work career in the banking industry starting as a teller at Lafayette Bank, in Suffern, NY rising to the position of branch manager for Chemical Bank.
Sue was an avid golfer and life-long member of the Monroe Country Club winning many club championships in her day. She also enjoyed playing scrabble with her sisters and friends. She was a devout and generous patron of Our Lady of Mount Carmel church and had a deep love for family.
Sue will be buried at St. Luke's Cemetery in Hohokus, NJ with arrangement being handled by Scarr's Funeral Home, 160 Orange Avenue, Suffern, NY, www.scarrfuneralhome.net. A memorial service will be held on a future date, yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, P.O. Box 697, Tuxedo, NY 10987.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 5 to May 6, 2020.