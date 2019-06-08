Susan P. Meyer

September 18, 1944 - June 5, 2019

Middletown, NY

Susan P. Meyer, a former nurse at Coney Island Hospital and Arden Hill Life Care Center, passed away on Tuesday, June 5, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown NY, surrounded by her loving family. She was 74.

The daughter of the late George and Hanna Zieselman Brause, she was born on September 18, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY. Susan married the late attorney Edward J. Meyer in 1965 and after a brief time in San Franscico, CA, they settled in Orange County, NY. Ed and Susan enjoyed 47 years of marriage together until Ed's passing in 2012. Susan was a loving and devoted mother and friend, who was a wonderful cook, the greatest listener and a talented writer both of songs and poetry. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy and she had a very special and unique relationship with each of them. Named by her oldest grandson, Susan would be forever known as "Mana".

Susan is survived by her children, Lesley Dudzik-Andrews and her companion, Michael Lappin of Montgomery, NY, Howard Meyer and his wife, Meredith Goldsmith of Monroe, NY and Julie Bilyou and her husband, Mickey of Middletown, NY. She is also survived by her sister, Marcia Schlissel and her husband, Stuart of Boynton Beach, FL and her beloved eight grandchildren: Joshua, Jessica, Abby, Emma, Danny, Noah, Sarah and Samantha; as well as several nieces and nephews and dear friend, Stephen Andrews. She was predeceased by her loving brother, Alan Brause and beloved nephew, Douglas Brause.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family at the family plot in the Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown, NY.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family at the family plot in the Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown, NY.