Susan Patricia Donnelly
March 24, 1956 - October 6, 2020
Middletown, NY
Susan Patricia Cornish Donnelly, 64, of Circleville, NY passed away peacefully at home on October 6, 2020 after a twelve-year brave battle with cancer.
Susan was born March 24, 1956 in Mount Kisco, NY to Grace E. Stevens and Sheldon W. Cornish. She graduated North Salem High School in North Salem, NY in 1974 and moved to Manhattan, NY to pursue a modeling career. She worked for Ford Modeling Agency and appeared in several magazines and catalogs. Susan also attended cosmetology and barber school and was an accomplished hair stylist.
Susan was a kind and gentle person, and a loving mother, sister, and aunt who loved spending time with her three sons. Susan's favorite past time was attending a concert or live music venue, and she was deeply passionate about fashion and interior design.
Surviving is her son, Brian Donnelly and wife, Amy, both of Mabank, TX; her son, Donald Donnelly III and his partner, Jonathan Tuttle, both of Mount Pleasant, SC; her son, Sean Donnelly of Myrtle Beach, SC; her sister, Claire Nicholson of Southbury, CT; her sister, Ellen Cornish of Port Saint Lucie, FL; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: American Cancer Society
Hudson Valley Chapter 121 Executive Drive, New Windsor, NY 12553.
Arrangements are entrusted to Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com